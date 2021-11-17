Marcus Theatres vaccination-required shows at select locations
MILWAUKEE - Marcus Theatres is offering vaccination-required shows at select theatres starting on Friday, Nov. 19.
A news release says these shows will be available on two films, twice a day for two weeks in select markets.
Locations with vaccination-required shows will also have regular showtimes featuring the same movies. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," "King Richard" and "House of Gucci" (opens next week) will offer these showtimes over the next couple of weeks.
Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card. Below are the applicable locations:
- Ridge Cinema – New Berlin
- North Shore Cinema - Mequon
