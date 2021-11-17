Marcus Theatres vaccination-required shows at select locations

article

Marcus Theatres is offering vaccination-required shows at select theatres starting on Friday, Nov. 19.

A news release says these shows will be available on two films, twice a day for two weeks in select markets.

Locations with vaccination-required shows will also have regular showtimes featuring the same movies. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," "King Richard" and "House of Gucci" (opens next week) will offer these showtimes over the next couple of weeks.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card. Below are the applicable locations:

Ridge Cinema – New Berlin

North Shore Cinema - Mequon