Marcus Theatres vaccination-required shows at select locations

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - Marcus Theatres is offering vaccination-required shows at select theatres starting on Friday, Nov. 19.

A news release says these shows will be available on two films, twice a day for two weeks in select markets.

Locations with vaccination-required shows will also have regular showtimes featuring the same movies. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," "King Richard" and "House of Gucci" (opens next week) will offer these showtimes over the next couple of weeks.  

Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card. Below are the applicable locations: 

  • Ridge Cinema – New Berlin
  • North Shore Cinema - Mequon
