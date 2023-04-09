Dozens hop to Marcus Theatres for Easter brunch 🐰

To celebrate Easter, dozens hopped to three Marcus Theatres locations for brunch and a movie Sunday, April 9.

At the Marcus Bistroplex Southridge, dozens lined up to fill their plates for Easter brunch.

"We decided to just do this with our family," said Armando Sanchez.

Sanchez called the brunch convenient.

"We didn’t want to cook this year," said Sanchez. "We decided to have it done for us, versus catering and bringing it to us."

This was one of three Marcus locations serving up Easter Sunday meals, including eggs, waffles, pancakes and more.

"Always ham. Ham is always a good one," said Sanchez.

The smells of sausage and syrup were mouthwatering.

Guests also got to enjoy a box office hit.

"We’re going to see Super Mario Brothers," said Sanchez. "I'm stoked. I’m stoked."

"I grew up playing the game as a child," said Christian Oronia. "It’s always fun."

"For us, it's about making sure that they understand movie-going is such an experiential thing that it's beyond just, 'Hey, I'm looking for something to do,'" said Rob Novak, Marcus Theatres.

Easter Sunday was important to these families.

"It’s the second one to Christmas, where we spend the most time with our family, and obviously, the resurrection of Christ," said Sanchez.

Faith and full plates helped make memories at the movies.

"It’s a great way to spend time with the family over the weekend and on Easter," said Oronia.