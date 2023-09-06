Marcus Center parking garage; Milwaukee seeks development proposals

article

The City of Milwaukee announced on Wednesday, Sept. 6 it is seeking proposals for how to develop the land where a parking garage now exists in the downtown area.

The parking garage is situated at 1001 N. Water Street – just to the north of the Marcus Performing Arts Center. It is a 106,432 square-foot site. The site as it is now is a "non-contributor to the activation of the North Water Street corridor due to its singular use as a parking facility and its setback from North Water Street," a news release says.

Officials say the future use of the site is "intended to serve as a major east/west portal that is engaged by downtown visitors moving to-and-from Pere Marquette Park and the Deer District on the west side of the Milwaukee River."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The release goes on to say, "An aggressive mixed-use development with ground floor public activation, which includes a mix of uses, is ideal at this site. Ground floor uses might include restaurants, art galleries or cultural/civic uses; with residential, hotel, office, cultural/civic uses above. These uses should be used to wrap any above ground structured parking on the site. The parking ramp component should be considered a design opportunity in and of itself, making the experience of parking there a favorable experience for users."

Marcus Center parking garage, downtown Milwaukee

The Connec+ing MKE: Downtown Plan 2040 also recommends replacing the parking structure for the Marcus Center with a new high-density, mixed-use development.