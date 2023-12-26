Manitowoc County I-43 crashes leave 3 dead in less than 24 hours

article

Two Manitowoc County crashes left three people dead over the course of less than 24 hours.

The first happened Monday afternoon, Dec. 25. The two-vehicle collision on I-43 near Fischer Creek Road happened around 2:45 p.m.

The sheriff's office said a preliminary investigation found a Chevrolet Suburban and a Chevrolet Tahoe were both headed north when the Suburban struck the Tahoe, causing both vehicles to lose control. Both vehicles entered the median and struck the guardrail with the Tahoe coming to a rest in the southbound lanes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two passengers in the Suburban – a 38-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman, both from Green Bay – were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver – a 38-year-old Green Bay man – and a child were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Tahoe driver and passenger – a 60-year-old Manitowoc man and 66-year-old Two Rivers woman – were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Less than 24 hours later roughly a mile away, a second fatal crash happened on I-43 Tuesday morning, Dec. 26.

According to the sheriff's office, a preliminary investigation found a car was headed south in the passing lane and struck a guardrail, went into a ditch and hit a tree near County Highway XX. The driver, a 19-year-old Sheboygan man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation.