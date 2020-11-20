Manhunt on for suspect who pulled trigger in Mayfair shooting

A manhunt is underway for the man who pulled the trigger in the Mayfair Mall shooting that sent eight people to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 20.

Investigators have described the suspect as a male, white, in his 20s or 30s. At this time, he is believed to be the only person responsible for the shooting.

Active shooter situation at Mayfair Mall, Wauwatosa

Law enforcement said any information on the suspect is coming from them and them alone. They are aware, they said, of rumors on social media.

Again, the shooting unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday at Mayfair Mall. Seven adults and one teen were struck by the gunfire. Their injuries are not known at this time -- but were initially said to be non-life-threatening.

FOX6 News is learning more about one victim from family members. They say they ran to the mall as soon as they learned their uncle was shot twice in the leg.

Shavez Hassan

“My uncle just moved here a few years ago from Pakistan," said Shavez Hassan. "He’s always been a kind and caring person every person, every customer he has everyone loves and respects him. That’s why when I learned he got shot. I was not expecting it to be him."

Again, the shooter is at large -- and no further description is available. If you have any information on the suspect, you are urged to reach out to the Wauwatosa Police Department.