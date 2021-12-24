Man, woman dead, West Allis residence: police

West Allis police are investigating after a 41-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were found deceased inside a residence near 93rd and Orchard late Thursday, Dec. 23.

Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a welfare check.

Officials say there is not believed to be any threat to the public.

This is a developing story.