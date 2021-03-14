Man with gunshot wounds shoots at police responding to scene

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an incident in which shots were fired at officers that were responding to a shooting near N. 76th Street and W. Winfield Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, March 13.

Prior to the officers' arrival, shots were fired at a gas station by unknown suspects. The victim, a 19-year-old male, sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The officers heard the shots and approached the location. The victim fired his weapon towards the officers. The officers were not injured.

The victim was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects in the initial shooting.

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.