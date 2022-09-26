Man wanted, Milwaukee sex assault near Holton and Townsend

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted someone near Holton and Townsend early on Sept. 19.

The assault happened around 4:30 a.m.

Police described the man as Black, between the ages of 20 and 25, standing 6' tall with a medium build. He had short hair, gold teeth and was clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a maroon zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

According to police, the man forced the victim into a building at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.