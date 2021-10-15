Man wanted in north side Milwaukee burglary

article

Police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in the burglary of a business near 76th and Hampton on Saturday, Oct. 9 around 4:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as an African American male, approximately 5’10' tall with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a white medical mask, a black hoodie, a black sweatshirt over the hoodie with a blue logo on the back, black Nike sweatpants, and gray and black shoes with a white bottom.

The suspect gained entry to closed business and removed property.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7252 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

