Man walking on I-43 tased, taken for mental evaluation

Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies responded to a man walking on I-43 southbound near Keefe Avenue Sunday morning, July 3.

Around 8:30 a.m., sheriff's officials said responding deputies tried convincing the man to get off the freeway, but he "ignored and resisted" those attempts.

A Taser was deployed after officials said the man began "loudly making suicidal utterances and became physically aggressive."

After the Taser was deployed, the man pulled the prongs from his body and continued walking on I-43, officials said, leading deputies to deploy a second Taser, at which point the man was "subdued."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The man was taken to the hospital for medical care as he appeared to be in distress on scene. From there, he was expected to be transported to the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division for a mental health evaluation.