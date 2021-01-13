Man taken into custody for OWI after crashing into apartment building

article

A 33-year-old Union Grove man was taken into custody Tuesday night, Jan. 12 for OWI, 1st offense after he crashed into an apartment building.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 13th Avenue and West Street around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run accident.

A complainant stated their apartment building was struck by a vehicle, causing the building to shake. No injuries were reported from the occupants inside the apartment building that was struck.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found a vehicle in the rear parking lot, with damage consistent from crashing into an apartment building. Deputies found the vehicle owner, who resides at the same apartment building.

Based on the investigation, deputies had the man perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently taken into custody for OWI 1st Offense.

He was issued traffic citations for OWI 1st offense, hit and run accident, and failure to notify police of an accident. The man was held at the Racine County Jail on a Probation and Parole Violation.