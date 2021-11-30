Man suspected of killing California family on probation for DUI: CHP

The suspected drunk driver of a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 in the Sierra that killed two parents and two of their three children on their way to a family vacation had been on probation for a previous DUI, the California Highway Patrol said.

Michael Scott Kelley, 32, of Antelope, is facing four murder charges and four gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated charges, according to the Nevada County District Attorney's Office. Kelley is facing murder charges because he was on probation for DUI at the time of the crash, KCRA reported.

Kelley remains hospitalized in Nevada, and the district attorney's office told KCRA 3 that it is working with Nevada state officials on when he could be transferred to Nevada County in California.

He is suspected of killing Brittney and Antonio Montano, both 29, their 9-year-old daughter, Marianna, and 5-year-old son, Antonio Jr., on Nov. 20 in on Eagle Lakes Road in Nevada County. Their 4-year-old son, Julian, who was strapped to a car seat, survived.

On a GoFundMe site, organizer Anthony Gonzalez said Julian is expected to make a full recovery. He will now be raised by his aunt and uncle.

The family from North Highlands in Sacramento County were headed to Utah and Arizona on vacation, their family said on a website set up to raise funds for their burials.