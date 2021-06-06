Man shot, wounded in Waukesha

article

A man is recovering after showing up at the hospital in Waukesha with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said they received a call from the hospital regarding a male receiving treatment for a gunshot wound. According to police, he stated he was shot "somewhere in the City of Waukesha."

Officers met him at the hospital and said he was "uncooperative" and "not providing investigators consistent information."

Investigators worked Sunday in the area near Hinman/Jackson Court/Newhall and asked anyone with information to give them a call.

