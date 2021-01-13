Man shot, wounded while walking near 23rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 13 near 23rd and Greenfield. It happened around 4:15 a.m.

Police say the victim was walking when an unknown suspect fired shots, striking him. The victim, a 22-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.