Man shot, wounded while walking near 23rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee

Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 13 near 23rd and Greenfield. It happened around 4:15 a.m.

Police say the victim was walking when an unknown suspect fired shots, striking him. The victim, a 22-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

