Man shot, wounded in Milwaukee early March 30; location unknown

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A 27-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a hospital having been shot and wounded early on Wednesday, March 30.

Officials say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. – but the location or circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

