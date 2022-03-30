Man shot, wounded in Milwaukee early March 30; location unknown
article
MILWAUKEE - A 27-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a hospital having been shot and wounded early on Wednesday, March 30.
Officials say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. – but the location or circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
