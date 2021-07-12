Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, wounded in Milwaukee, unknown suspects sought

Shooting near 42nd and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, July 11 near 42nd and Fond du Lac. It happened at approximately 8:55 p.m.

The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury and was treated on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

