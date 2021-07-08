Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, wounded in Milwaukee, suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 7 near 107th Street and Fountain Avenue. It happened at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.  

