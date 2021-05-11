Man shot, location under investigation by Milwaukee police

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds – and arrived at a hospital for treatment on Monday night, May 10.

Police say the location of the shooting and the circumstances of what happened are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

