Man shot and killed by Milwaukee County deputy after police chase

A man was shot and killed by a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputy on Milwaukee's far northwest side Sunday night, May 5.

A news release from the MCSO said Slinger Police Department issued a bulletin late Sunday that it was in search of a man who was facing criminal charges there for alleged domestic violence, exposing himself to a minor, child abuse, and disorderly conduct. The 47-year-old man was armed and had threatened "suicide by cop," Slinger police cautioned.

The man was spotted by officers from the Germantown Police Department shortly after 8:30 PM, and a pursuit ensued, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, and involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Law enforcement presence at 107th and Good Hope, Milwaukee

The man eventually abandoned his vehicle on Highway 145 near the Granville Dog Park and fled on foot, before being spotted a short while later near the intersection of N. 107th Street and Good Hope Road.

The man was approached by officers from multiple agencies, including MCSO, and engaged the officers, before the deputy fired multiple rounds, striking and wounding the man. Lifesaving measures were performed on the man, but he died from his injuries at the scene, where a knife was found.

The shooting is being investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT), with the Brookfield Police Department being the lead agency for this case.

The deputy sheriff who fired the shots, a seven-and-a-half-year veteran of MCSO, has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the MAIT investigation.