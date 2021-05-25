Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, killed in Milwaukee, no arrests made: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, May 24 near Teutonia and Roosevelt. It happened around 11:15 p.m. 

The victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained multiple fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

