Man sentenced to probation for grabbing officer's genitals

Jerry Watkins IV, 33, was sentenced Wednesday, July 20 to two years probation for the March 2020 incident in which he grabbed a male officer's genitals while resisting an arrest.

Watkins was initially charged with four counts in connection to the March 7, 2020 arrest, but three were dropped in June 2022. He pleaded guilty to Battery or Threat to Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer.



According to a criminal complaint, officers were called to a Kenosha bar for a fight around 2:25 a.m. on March 7. When officers found a group of people arguing outside the bar and attempted to talk them, the group started yelling: "Shut the (expletive) up." The group started walking away despite warnings from multiple officers that they were not free to go and commands to stop.