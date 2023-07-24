Milwaukee man charged, aimed gun at officers during standoff

article

A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged – accused of pointing a firearm at officers in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 18.

Derron Harrell is facing on count of intentionally point a firearm at law enforcement officer and one count of failure to comply with officers attempt to take person into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 3 p.m. on July 18 officers were dispatched to the area of 91st Street and Denver Avenue for reports of a subject with a gun. When they arrived, officers attempted to make a phone call with Derron Harrell. The call went directly to voicemail. Afterward, Harrell exited his residence carrying a silver handgun and pointed it directly at officers, according to the complaint. Officers started to back their squad car away from Harrell and heard him say, "if ya'll come near me imma shoot you."

After officers backed up the squad, they attempted to talk with Harrell, but he refused and went back inside his house. Once back inside the residence, Harrell allegedly opened a window and continued to shout incoherent statements, while showing the silver handgun through the window, according to the complaint.

A standoff then ensued – lasting several hours. During this time, multiple officers tried to get Harrell to surrender himself, but he refused. Instead, he allegedly started to throw various items through his front window out onto the lawn.

Officers eventually observed smoke coming from the residence – and it was determined that Harrell had set fire to his own living room. Harrell eventually jumped out of a window and was taken into custody.

A caged dog was rescued by police from the living room where the fire was started.

The hours-long standoff involved a total of 18 Milwaukee Police Department squads. Officers searched the ground outside the front window to see what Harrell had thrown and discovered among the debris a silver Phoenix Arms handgun, which matched the description of the silver handgun pointed at officers.