Man golfs 114 holes to raise money for veterans

One local golfer took July 4 celebrations to another level. FOX6 spoke with him as he golfed more than 100 holes to raise money for veterans.



Carl Meyer has golfed at least 100 holes for the past 14 years on the Fourth of July.



"I believe firmly that every person that serves in our military deserves the right and opportunity to get a good job," Meyer said.

He’s a board member for the Hire Heroes USA organization. They help returning military members start careers after they complete their service. It's a cause close to Meyer’s heart.



"You just think of what these people are willing to do so we can shoot off fireworks, and swim and go to the parade," he said.



On Independence Day, he golfed 114 holes in honor of the 14th year of the tradition.

People and organizations contribute sponsorships for every hole Meyer completes. Fourteen years and $1.1 million later, he doesn't plan to stop fundraising any time soon.



"Hopefully, this is seen by some veterans that have the opportunity to reach out to Hire Heroes at no cost and can get resume writing help, interviewing skillset help, mentoring and coaching through job interviews," Meyer said.

