Man fatally shot in Milwaukee, unknown suspects sought: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, May 4 near 24th Place and Hadley. It happened around 5:30 a.m.
Police say the victim, a 24-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances are under investigation.
Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.
