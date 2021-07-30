Man fatally shot in Kenosha, suspect in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating a homicide near 52nd Street and 19th Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
The victim, a 30-year-old Kenosha man, was fatally shot.
Police worked well into the morning and developed suspect information which led to the arrest of the suspected shooter, a release said.
The suspect is in custody and appropriate charges are expected to be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney.
