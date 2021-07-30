Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot in Kenosha, suspect in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating a homicide near 52nd Street and 19th Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, July 29.

The victim, a 30-year-old Kenosha man, was fatally shot. 

Police worked well into the morning and developed suspect information which led to the arrest of the suspected shooter, a release said. 

The suspect is in custody and appropriate charges are expected to be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney. 

