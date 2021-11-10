Man escapes U.S. Corrections custody at Mitchell International Airport

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Milwaukee Police Department are searching for an escapee from a private transportation provider that was moving him from Laredo, Texas, to Rock County, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was informed by U.S. Corrections, a private correctional contractor, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 that a person in its custody at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) had escaped.

The escapee has been identified as Robert Johnson, Jr., a native of Rockford, Illinois, with no known ties to Milwaukee County. Johnson was being transported through MKE from Laredo, Texas en route to Rock County, Wisconsin via a private transportation provider.

Johnson is described as a black male, 5’7", 145-pounds, and bearing a facial tattoo of a star. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, and blue ripped pants. He also had on a single handcuff and had been outfitted with a "RIPP" belt.

A search is underway for Johnson, who has an extensive criminal record and faces current charges of aggravated assault and burglary. Extreme caution is advised if Johnson is encountered.

Anyone who sees or makes contact with him should call 911 immediately.