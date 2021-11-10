Expand / Collapse search

Man escapes U.S. Corrections custody at Mitchell International Airport

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:34PM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Escaped inmate near Milwaukee airport

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Milwaukee Police Department are searching for an escapee from a private transportation provider that was moving him from Laredo, Texas, to Rock County, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Milwaukee Police Department are searching for an escapee from a private transportation provider that was moving him from Laredo, Texas, to Rock County, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was informed by U.S. Corrections, a private correctional contractor, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 that a person in its custody at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) had escaped.

Robert Johnson

Robert Johnson

The escapee has been identified as Robert Johnson, Jr., a native of Rockford, Illinois, with no known ties to Milwaukee County. Johnson was being transported through MKE from Laredo, Texas en route to Rock County, Wisconsin via a private transportation provider.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Johnson is described as a black male, 5’7", 145-pounds, and bearing a facial tattoo of a star. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, and blue ripped pants. He also had on a single handcuff and had been outfitted with a "RIPP" belt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A search is underway for Johnson, who has an extensive criminal record and faces current charges of aggravated assault and burglary. Extreme caution is advised if Johnson is encountered.

Anyone who sees or makes contact with him should call 911 immediately.

Milwaukee day care van stolen, crushed: 'My business is hurting'
article

Milwaukee day care van stolen, crushed: 'My business is hurting'

Stolen and scrapped. A Milwaukee day care owner said her work van was stolen right in front of her business – and crushed at a scrap yard before she could get it back.

Milwaukee double shooting near 24th and Monroe, men hurt
article

Milwaukee double shooting near 24th and Monroe, men hurt

Two Milwaukee men in their 30s were shot and wounded near 24th and Monroe.

Milwaukee carjacking, bank keys stolen, teens arrested

Four teens were arrested in connection to a carjacking and police chase. Investigators say they stole a car from a woman picking up a child on the city's south side.