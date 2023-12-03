Man dies during New Berlin police investigation

article

A 28-year-old died at the hospital following a traffic stop in New Berlin on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said the 28-year-old man was arrested and taken to the hospital to continue an investigation. While at the hospital, an Oconomowoc police officer was assisting New Berlin officers with their investigation.

The sheriff said the man was cooperative with officers and while at the hospital, he became unresponsive and medical staff immediately provided medical care. However, he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Severson said state law requires that, in the event of the death of an individual that results directly from an action or an omission of a law enforcement officer, the investigation must be conducted by an investigative team from an independent law enforcement agency. Additionally, by policy, three New Berlin police officers were placed three officers on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.