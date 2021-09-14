Man dead after becoming combative with Waukesha police, officials say

article

Waukesha officials say a man who became combative during a medical call for him early on Tuesday, Sept. 14 has died.

A news release says shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Waukesha police responded to a home on Ellis Street to assist the Waukesha Fire Department on a medical call involving a 58-year-old man that was having trouble breathing. A caller had indicated the man had kicked a paramedic in the past – and had also tried to kick her. The man was uncooperative and refused medical attention and the female caller had visible minor injuries. During the call, officers determined a domestic violence incident had occurred earlier -- and probable cause existed to arrest the man for domestic abuse - battery.

As officers attempted to arrest the suspect, officials say he failed to comply. De-escalation efforts were unsuccessful and the suspect became combative. Officials say officers were then forced to utilize an electronic control device and physical force to take him into custody. After stabilizing and handcuffing the suspect officers recognized that the suspect lost consciousness. During the initial medical assessment, officers could not locate a pulse and observed that the suspect was not breathing.

Officers immediately began life-saving efforts which included CPR and the use of an AED. This continued care was sustained until members of the Waukesha Fire Department arrived and took over the medical care of the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital and received continued care in the ICU. However, shortly after 6 a.m., he died.

The three involved officers’ experience ranges from one to four years of service with the Waukesha Police Department. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave which is consistent with departmental policy and general law enforcement standards.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, with the City of Greenfield Police Department as the lead agency, is conducting the investigation.