Man critically injured in shooting near 76th and Bobolink
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 76th Street and W. Bobolink Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
Police say the victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, was driving his vehicle when shots were fired and he was struck.
The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.
Advertisement