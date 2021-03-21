Expand / Collapse search

Man critically injured in shooting near 76th and Bobolink

Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 76th Street and W. Bobolink Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, was driving his vehicle when shots were fired and he was struck.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

