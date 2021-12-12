Man critically injured in intentional crash; driver arrested

A 34-year-old man was critically injured after police say a driver intentionally drove into a parked car as the victim hung to the side of the vehicle. It happened near 10th and North around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the impact of the collision caused the victim to be ejected.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old man, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

