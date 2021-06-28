Man charged in strip club shots fired incident

article

A Milwaukee man has been charged with two counts following a May 25 shots fired incident at the On the Border strip club on S. 27th Street.

Ricardo Rivera, 33, has been charged with the following:

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Carrying a concealed weapon

According to a criminal complaint, officials spoke with a woman who exchanged phone numbers with the man – later identified as Rivera – saying she believed he would become a regular.

She said Rivera had asked her to go home with him and he became agitated after she declined several times. She then proceeded to walk from the club floor towards the lobby when the defendant started to follow her.

According to the complaint, she attempted to walk into the women's locker room when Rivera allegedly grabbed her, pointed a black gun at her stomach and said, "I’ll shoot you and everyone else here."

A short time later, she heard a single gunshot.

Officials then spoke to a man working the front desk of the strip club who said he saw Rivera follow the woman toward the locker room and pull a gun on her. He also recounted hearing a single gunshot.

An investigation found a Glock pistol magazine containing nine 9mm rounds and a spent 9mm shell casing in the lobby where Rivera confronted the woman. A bullet hole was found in the ceiling tile of the lobby.

In a photo lineup containing a picture of Rivera, the woman identified him as being the person who pointed a gun and threatened her.

If convicted, Rivera could face more than 15 years in prison and be fined $35,000. He is due back in court on July 22.

