Man caught urinating, vandalizing Milwaukee home on doorbell camera

Video shows a man going rogue after urinating on the porch of a home on Milwaukee’s west side.

The whole thing was caught on camera in an exclusive, must-see video.

An unknown man is seen throwing buckets and whatever he had at a house.

The homeowner said people urinate in her yard all the time. However, what happened this time left her stunned.

Courtesy of Megan Jackson

Just after midnight on Sunday, April 28, Megan Jackson and her family were in for a scare after a man urinating on their porch was triggered by their Ring cameras.

"We were scared we thought he was trying to come in," homeowner Megan Jackson said.

Her historical home, near 27th and State, once belonged to well-known Milwaukeean Charles Donges.

"It was definitely a dream, being able to get this," Jackson said.

Not in the dream: People urinating and sleeping on the property.

Courtesy of Megan Jackson

"People are usually all day long messed up, walking back and forth," Jackson said. "And eventually they got to use the bathroom, and they are already confused."

However, this time was different and destructive.

Despite a warning that police were called, the man can be seen aggressively throwing buckets and a wreath, breaking several custom glass windows.

Courtesy of Megan Jackson

"These two windows, because he had more space, more leverage," Jackson said. "He was able to just smash it right through right into the living room."

She wants the man found and fined.

Courtesy of Megan Jackson

"If you need to urinate somewhere, do it down an alley," she said. "Don’t do it on someone’s property, or wait until you get home."

Jackson estimated it will cost several thousand dollars to replace her windows. She wants the man who did this to pay to fix them.

If you recognize the man in the video, call Milwaukee police.