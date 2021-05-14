Expand / Collapse search

Man burglarizes Mitchell Street business, caught on camera

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a business near 7th and Mitchell.

Officials say the suspect forced entry into the closed business and removed property around 1:30 a.m. on May 10. 

The suspect is described as a male, unknown race, 5’10"- 6’ tall, with a thin build with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat, a white shirt, a black face mask, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes with white shoelaces. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.  

