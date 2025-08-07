Pewaukee Road standoff; man back in Waukesha County Jail hours after release

The Brief 18-year-old Noah Richardson was found in a stranger’s car just 15 hours after being released from jail. He refused to leave or cooperate, prompting a tactical police response. He’s now facing new charges and is being held on a $10,000 bond.



Just 15 hours after being released from the Waukesha County Jail, an 18-year-old man was taken back into custody after police say he refused to leave a stranger’s car parked just one block from the jail.

What we know:

A resident called 911 around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday after finding a man sitting in their mother’s gray Honda CR-V on Pewaukee Road.

Police later identified the man as Noah Richardson.

Noah Richardson

Investigators say Richardson refused to exit the vehicle or show his hands. Fearing he had a gun, officers used a drone to safely look into the car.

Richardson was eventually removed by force and taken back into custody.

Dig deeper:

On Thursday, Richardson was charged with felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. He had to be physically carried to a holding cell, officials said.

(Courtesy of Johann Rubi)

"Despite his young age, Mr. Richardson is actively pending on numerous charges across various jurisdictions," a prosecutor said in court.

Court records listed Richardson as homeless in a separate theft case out of Eagle on July 4. A woman posted his $1,000 bail on July 31, but he remained in custody due to felony charges out of Kane County, Ill., filed in June.

Waukesha County Courthouse

The family who discovered him in the car told FOX6 News they were ordered to shelter in place during the incident. They admitted they were unsure whether the vehicle had been left unlocked.

What's next:

Richardson’s cash bond is now set at $10,000. He is due back in court on Tuesday, Aug. 12.