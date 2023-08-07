Milwaukee hospital attempted escape, $2K+ in damage: complaint

article

A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged, accused of attempting to escape police custody by going through a hospital ceiling.

Josiah Taylor is facing one count of attempt escape from custody and one count of criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, on Friday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee police were dispatched to District 5 to transport a prisoner. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the prisoner, identified as Josiah Taylor.

Taylor informed the officers that he was suffering from stomach and chest pain, and officers transported him to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital.

According to the complaint, upon arrival at St. Mary's, Taylor was checked in and observed by medical staff. During the observation, Taylor allegedly informed officers that he had to go to the bathroom because he was having stomach pain. The officers took Taylor to the bathroom, uncuffed both of his wrists, and Taylor proceeded to use the bathroom.

Upon finishing, Taylor was then cuffed by the wrist and taken to the front desk to sit down. While waiting, Taylor again complained of stomach pain and requested to the use the bathroom, according to the complaint.

The officers took Taylor to the bathroom again and uncuffed him. After 10 minutes passed, the officers went to check on Taylor.

The complaint indicates during the check, the officers heard a loud banging sound and Taylor moaning in pain. The officers opened the door and found Taylor standing with white debris all over his body.

The officers also observed the ceiling to be damaged, a piece of the ceiling tile on top of the toilet, an HVAC vent hanging freely, drywall damage and damage to the sink.

Based on the officers' observations, they reasonably believed that Taylor, while in custody, was attempting to escape by going through the hospital's ceiling, according to the complaint.

Taylor was placed back into cuffs and returned to the front desk of the hospital to complete his medical clearance.

According to the complaint, the hospital service staff informed the officer that based on the sink being ripped off the wall, damage to the drywall and damage to the HVAC system and the ceiling, they estimated that everything would cost over $2,500 plus labor to repair.

Taylor made his initial appearance in court Sunday, Aug. 6. Cash bond was set at $2,500.