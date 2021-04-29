Man accused of setting fire to woman on Milwaukee’s north side

article

A Milwaukee man faces multiple charges for allegedly setting a woman on fire on the city's north side on Sunday, April 25. The accused is Quinterrius Jones, 32. He faces the following criminal counts:

Attempt first-degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse assessments

First-degree reckless injury, domestic abuse assessments

Attempt arson of building

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a residence near 38th and Galena on Sunday morning, April 25 for a woman who was conscious and had suffered burns to her face and hand.

Officials arrived on the scene -- and knocked on doors to get in, but nobody answered. Eventually, the door opened and the defendant, Jones, directed firefighters to a bathroom where a woman was heard shouting, "God help me, help me. He burned me, he lit me on fire. He threw alcohol on me and lit me on fire," the complaint says.

The fire lieutenant on the scene noted the woman had "severe burns" over various parts of her body. Emergency responders escorted the woman to a medical unit outside. Once there, the complaint says the lieutenant asked the woman for clarification on what kind of alcohol. She responded it was rubbing alcohol. The lieutenant stated the woman's "demeanor was consistent with someone who had just been 'burned alive.'" The complaint says the woman indicated to officials the defendant "told me to say I was burned by a candle." She also stated, "He beats me all the time."

Firefighters returned to the building to make sure all fires were out inside the home. The lieutenant stated "there were obvious pour patterns on the couch and floor," the complaint says.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Jones was taken into custody. The complaint says while in a police squad, Jones "complained that he thought that he had burned his foot." Firefighters were summoned and applied a bandage to Jones' foot. On the way to the hospital for treatment, the complaint says an officer heard the defendant state, "If I get charged with this, she might get killed. She might get killed today."

Jones made his initial appearance in court on Thursday, April 29. Bond was set at $250,000. Jones is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 6.