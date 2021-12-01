Mama Tried Motorcycle Show, indoor flat track races this weekend

The 7th Annual Mama Tried Motorcycle Show, presented by Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, announces the largest flat track race to date with thousands expected in Milwaukee for a weekend of motorcycle events.

A news release says the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show is an indoor invitational that connects motorcycles and builders to fans and riders alike. The show features over 100 motorcycles from builders of all calibers—flat-tracker, hill climber, chopper, and bar hopper. The curated invitational showcases the commonality in road, race, chopper, stunt and all-around unusual custom builds. A full builder list can be found at mamatriedshow.com.

More than 270 riders will race in the 2021 Flat Out Friday. Riders will vie for wins on a Dr. Pepper sprayed sticky indoor concrete track. It’s part motorcycle race, part rock show and part circus. Flat Out Friday is appropriate for all ages and is a fun family event.

Flat Out Friday Indoor Flat Track Race

Friday, Dec. 3

Doors at 5 p.m., opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

Tickets: fiservforum.com

Mama Tried Motorcycle Show

Dec. 4 and 5

Saturday, 10 a.m. - midnight

Sunday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Eagles Club Ballroom

Advance tickets: therave.com/main.asp