Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at Milwaukee's lakefront

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the fight is taking center stage on Milwaukee's lakefront Saturday morning, Oct. 11.

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is a celebration of courage and hope, a movement uniting communities to end breast cancer for everyone.

Saturday's event at Henry Maier Festival Park begins at 8 a.m. when the gates open.

Opening ceremonies begin at 9:40 a.m. with the survivor/thriver starting line photo taking place right before.

The non-competitive walk begins at 10 a.m.

.