Making Strides Against Breast Cancer takes over Milwaukee's lakefront

October is breast cancer awareness month, and on Saturday morning, Oct. 5, the fight is taking center stage on Milwaukee's Lakefront.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Milwaukee draws more than 1,000 participants each year to Milwaukee.

The gates open at 8 a.m., and the walk begins at 10 a.m.

