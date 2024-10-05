Making Strides Against Breast Cancer takes over Milwaukee's lakefront

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in MKE
Elizabeth Thomsen, Executive Director of the American Cancer Society, joined FOX6 WakeUp from this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.
MILWAUKEE - October is breast cancer awareness month, and on Saturday morning, Oct. 5, the fight is taking center stage on Milwaukee's Lakefront.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Milwaukee draws more than 1,000 participants each year to Milwaukee.
The gates open at 8 a.m., and the walk begins at 10 a.m.
For more information on the American Cancer Society and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, click here.
Tricia's Troops Cancer Connection
Candice Strong, Executive Director of Tricia's Troops, joined FOX6 WakeUp from this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Milwaukee.
Mary Stoker Smith at Making Strides Milwaukee
FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith joined WakeUp to talk about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, and chat with Sara Sahli from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
Meeting 'Sawdust' at Making Strides Milwaukee
FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith spoke with a survivor Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Milwaukee, and also met a new friend.
.