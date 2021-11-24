See the Magic of Lights at American Family Field, help Waukesha

The Milwaukee Brewers present the inaugural Magic of Lights from now through Jan. 2, 2022 at American Family Field.

Families can enjoy a mile-plus drive-thru holiday display with more than two million glistening lights dancing to holiday tunes. The drive culminates at the Holiday Village featuring the American Family Insurance Holiday House and a skating rink for families to enjoy.

Tickets start at $32 per vehicle. Learn more about purchasing tickets.

In the wake of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, a $10 donation will be made by Brewers Community Foundation for each car that comes through Holiday of Lights Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Friday, Nov. 26, matched by American Family Insurance and Magic of Lights. Further, American Family Insurance is also making a direct contribution of $50,000 to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This donation, in addition to the Coffee with the Milwaukee Brewers at The Back Room at Colectivo, are part of the Milwaukee Brewers and community partner’s efforts to support those affected by the tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. That event at The Back Room at Colectivo in partnership with the Pabst Theater Group raised $34,392 with generous contributions from the community and matched by David Stearns, Brewers President – Baseball Operations.

Again, Magic of Lights opens Nov. 24 and runs daily from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. through Jan. 2.

For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit MagicOfLights.com/events/Milwaukee. Tickets must be purchased online in advance and will not be available for purchase at the gate.