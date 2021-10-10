Madison officer shot in suspect pursuit on State Street

article

A police officer was shot early Sunday morning after attempting to apprehend a suspect on State Street near UW-Madison's campus, our sister station WMTV reports.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, MPD officers were attempting to apprehend a wanted subject when the subject ran from police.

During the arrest, a round was fired, hitting an MPD officer. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The DOJ states another officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest, but it is not clear how they were hurt. No one else was hurt in this incident.

Police arrested the suspect without injury and noted they had a handgun on them.

A WiscAlert from UW-Madison sent out stated there was no threat to the community in the 500 block of State St.

The alert was sent out just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning tells the public to stay away from the area. UWPD adds that police are still on scene investigating.

