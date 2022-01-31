Madison man charged with 7th OWI, resisting officers: state patrol

Alexander Ian Siniard, 30, of Madison has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a vehicle under the influence, his 7th offense.

Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers responded to a call for a single-vehicle crash/vehicle in the ditch in Jefferson County around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, the driver fled on foot from the vehicle. With assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff Office and the Lake Mills Police Department, the subject was located and taken into custody.

Signs of impairment from the driver were observed by personnel on the scene and standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. It was determined that the driver was under the influence of intoxicants and he was subsequently arrested for Operating while Intoxicated, 7th Offense. An evidentiary blood draw was obtained and the subject was turned over to the Jefferson County Jail.

The subject has been charged with OWI 7th offense, resisting/obstructing an officer and attempted escape from custody at the hospital.

