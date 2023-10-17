Altercation at Madison High School; 4 students arrested

article

An altercation at Madison High School in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 17 prompted a significant police presence – and led to the arrest of four students.

A news release from Milwaukee Public Schools said staff immediately contacted the Milwaukee Police Department. Students were directed to remain in their classrooms while the situation was resolved.

During the incident, there were reports that weapons were involved and that individuals were seriously injured. Officials say these reports are not true. No weapons were involved. No one was injured. That said, Milwaukee police say four students were arrested.

Police presence at Madison High School, Milwaukee

One individual, who was not involved in the incident, experienced an unrelated medical event, officials said.