Madison group opposes abortion: Investigators update arson case

Officials with the Madison Police Department, Madison Fire Department, FBI, and ATF on Monday, May 9 provided an update on the investigation into an arson at the headquarters of a Madison group that opposes abortion.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, a person noticed fire coming from the office of Wisconsin Family Action in Madison. Officers and the Madison Fire Department arrived on the scene in less than five minutes – and put out the fire.

Barnes said investigators located an incendiary device – known by many as a Molotov cocktail – inside the office. Multiple pieces of evidence were collected and sent to federal partners for processing.

At this time, there are no arrests in this case. But authorities are encouraging the public to call Crime Stoppers Madison is they saw something. The number is 608-266-6014.

"There is no room for hate or violence in Madison," Barnes said. "Hate or violence do not advance any cause. And unfortunately, we're investigating the fruits of hate and violence in the form of an arson where a specific non-profit group was targeted for their beliefs regarding the issue of abortion."

"We're looking at this from the lens, this is a First Amendment protected right. People have their opinions. And when we violate that, and we use criminal activity or violence in that nature, the FBI and our federal authorities will look at that for all federal statutes in which to investigate," said Robert Payne, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Milwaukee.

Robert Payne, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Milwaukee

"We understand that emotions are high on every side of this issue following the recent news involving the U.S Supreme Court," Chief Barnes said.

Background

The leak last week of a draft opinion suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court was on course to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide sparked protests across the country, including multiple ones in Madison.

Wisconsin Family Action has been a prominent force in the state for years, advocating for laws to limit access to abortions, fighting to overturn Roe v. Wade and working on numerous other hot-button social issues.

Politicians from both parties swiftly condemned the vandalism.

Clinics that perform abortions have sometimes been targeted by vandals, too, including as recently as January when a Planned Parenthood clinic in Tennessee was hit by arson.

Associated Press contributed to this report.