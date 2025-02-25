Madison bus crash; passenger attacks driver, 2 injured

article

A passenger reportedly attacked a bus driver, causing him to lose control and crash into a building in Madison on Tuesday night, Feb. 25.

What we know:

The Madison Police Department said it was dispatched around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday to 1 Dempsey Road. Police said the bus crashed into a restaurant.

Two people were evaluated for injuries.

Witnesses told police a female passenger became upset when she learned the bus was not going to her desired location. She was not in the area when officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.