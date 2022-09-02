Madison police bust underage drinking, 137 cited at bar: report

article

Madison police on Thursday, Sept. 1 cited more than 130 people for underage drinking at a downtown bar, according to a report from WMTV.

WTMV said officers walked into the bar and asked 143 people to prove they were at least 21 years old. Only six could – resulting in 137 people potential citations. More citations are likely, police said.

Madison police did not name the bar, according to WMTV, but explained investigators are trying to determine the bar's role in the number of underage patrons.

University police partnered in the operation, which was described as a "proactive enforcement" of liquor laws.

