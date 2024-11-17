Made in Nerdwaukee craft fair showcases handmade geeky goods

Made in Nerdwaukee craft fair
Lisa Romella, Owner of Awkward Nerd Events joined FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of the Made in Nerdwaukee craft fair.
MILWAUKEE - It's your one-stop shop for geeky goods!
The Made in Nerdwaukee craft fair runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Pilot Project Milwaukee.
It'll feature more than four dozen local makers. You can also enjoy a variety of local brews and food.
Geeky crafts at Made in Nerdwaukee
What you can buy at Made in Nerdwaukee
For more information, click here.