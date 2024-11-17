Made in Nerdwaukee craft fair showcases handmade geeky goods

It's your one-stop shop for geeky goods!

The Made in Nerdwaukee craft fair runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Pilot Project Milwaukee.

It'll feature more than four dozen local makers. You can also enjoy a variety of local brews and food.

