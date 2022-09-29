MADACC waives most adoption fees because it has too many cats, dogs

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) is packed with cats and dogs.

"Our shelter is full. We are bursting at the seams," said Kate Hartlund of MADACC.

It is the reality at MADACC – a reality workers are calling an SOS situation. Cats only get half of a kennel – and the dogs…

"When they’re this full, there’s a dog in every kennel, across from each other, in every kennel," Hartlund said.

Kate Hartlund

Hartlund said there are about 350 animals in house – and an additional 300 cats in foster care.

"We just have no room. We have nowhere to put the animals that are coming in," Hartlund said.

The shelter cannot turn away any animals since they are open admissions. That is why they are asking for the community to help and adopt.

Thanks to a donation from the non-profit group Friends of MADACC, most adoption fees are waived for dogs and cats.

"All dogs that are 40 pounds and over spayed, neutered ready to leave the building can walk out of the door today with you – fee waived," Hartlund said.

Kitten adoption fees are at a discounted rate of $75 too.

What is driving the massive influx of animals? Hartlund blames the economy.

"As prices rise in every avenue. Food, vet care, just basic care of pets it’s getting harder for people to care for them," Hartlund said.

MADACC is also short staffed – and a packed shelter is stressful for the animals too.

So if you have ever thought about bringing home a furry friend, this is something to consider.

NOTE: There is a $12 license fee for Milwaukee County residents. The promotion will continue until MADACC has enough space to hold animals comfortably.