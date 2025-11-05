MADACC temporarily suspends intake of cats due to panleukopenia cases

article

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) is temporarily suspending the intake of healthy cats following a recent increase in feline panleukopenia (commonly known as "panleuk") cases among outdoor and shelter cats.

MADACC said in a news release this precautionary measure is necessary to protect the health and safety of the cats currently in MADACC’s care and to prevent further spread of this highly contagious and often fatal viral disease.

What they're saying:

"Our first responsibility is to protect the animals in our care," said Karen Sparapani, Executive Director of MADACC. "By pausing the intake of healthy cats, we can focus our efforts on containment, sanitation, and treatment to stop the spread of this dangerous disease."

About Feline panleukopenia

What we know:

Feline panleukopenia is a severe and contagious viral disease that affects cats’ gastrointestinal and immune systems.

It is caused by the feline parvovirus, which can survive for long periods in the environment and is resistant to many disinfectants.

The virus spreads through direct contact with infected cats or their bodily fluids, as well as indirectly through contaminated food bowls, bedding, litter boxes, clothing, or hands.

Preventing the spread

What we know:

Vaccination is the most effective prevention method. All cats—indoor and outdoor—should be up to date on their FVRCP (feline distemper) vaccine, which includes protection against panleukopenia.

Proper sanitation is crucial. Always wash hands after handling outdoor cats and disinfect surfaces, litter boxes, and feeding areas regularly.

Limit exposure between indoor cats and unknown outdoor cats when possible.

Quarantine new cats for at least two weeks before introducing them to your household.

MADACC continues to accept sick, injured, or bite case cats as usual. Healthy cats currently at the shelter will remain under close observation, and enhanced cleaning and quarantine procedures are in place. This ONLY affects cats and does not affect dog intake.

The temporary intake suspension will remain in effect until MADACC determines it is safe to resume normal operations.

For more information about feline panleukopenia or how to help community cats safely, please visit www.madacc.org or call 414-649-8640.