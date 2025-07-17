MADACC summer adoption special for kittens, dogs; shelter space limited

article

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) launched on Thursday, July 17, a summer adoption special for kittens and dogs.

Summer adoption special

With shelter space limited and new animals arriving daily, a news release says MADACC is hoping to encourage more adoptions during the busy summer months.

During the promotion, which runs until Aug. 31, adoption fees are reduced for select pets:

Dogs 6 months and older who are Ready to Go: $75

Kittens: 2 for $150 (or $125 for one)

Ready to Go animals included in the promotion are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. A $12 license fee applies for Milwaukee County residents. Pre-Select animals are not included in the promotion.

MADACC is located at 3839 W. Burnham Street in West Milwaukee.

